Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $1,705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,197,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

