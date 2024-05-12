TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.08.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE SU opened at C$54.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.44. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$55.48.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.7379873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

