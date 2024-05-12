Insider Buying: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Insider Buys £14,565.44 in Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($24.86) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,298.29).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,994 ($25.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,879.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,864.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,932.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222 ($27.91).
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,382.35%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
