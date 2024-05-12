Research Analysts Set Expectations for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

ELAN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

