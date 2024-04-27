Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

