Callan Capital LLC Purchases 209 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.09. 2,465,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

