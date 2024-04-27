Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. 21,281,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,314. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

