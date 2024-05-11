StockNews.com Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $184.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,416 shares of company stock worth $9,804,298. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

