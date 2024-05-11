Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 680,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

