Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GAU opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Galiano Gold had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$79,096.50. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Michael Price sold 65,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$79,096.50. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $101,652. Insiders own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

