USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USNA stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $897.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,010. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.