Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. Westlake has a 52 week low of $103.28 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westlake by 55.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

