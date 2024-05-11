Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
Shares of SQNS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.14.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
