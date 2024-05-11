Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 122.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,218.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.