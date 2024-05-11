UBS Group Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $152.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $117.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.