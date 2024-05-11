BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXTFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXT opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

