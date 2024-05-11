BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NEXT opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 5.22.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
