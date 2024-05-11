Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $143.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,249,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

