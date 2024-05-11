Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $632.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $635.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

