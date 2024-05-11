Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

