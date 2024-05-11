Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.13) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,068.75 ($25.99).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

HIK opened at GBX 1,994 ($25.05) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($21.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,222 ($27.91). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,932.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,879.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,864.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,382.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Riad Mishlawi bought 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($24.86) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,298.29). Insiders own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.



