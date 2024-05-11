Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.51.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 6,391.75%.

Insider Activity at Mondi

Mondi Company Profile

In other news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,047.74). In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,047.74). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.53) per share, for a total transaction of £279 ($350.50). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,030 shares of company stock worth $7,768,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

