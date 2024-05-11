Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given New GBX 1,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,700 ($21.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Mondi Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,575.50 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290.95 ($16.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719.85 ($21.61). The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.51.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 6,391.75%.
Insider Activity at Mondi
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.
