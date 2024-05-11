Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.43.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

