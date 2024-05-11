Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

