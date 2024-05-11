StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10,068.94. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $769.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
