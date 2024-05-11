Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Down 0.5 %

Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9797235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

Insider Activity at Finning International

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

