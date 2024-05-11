Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Black Diamond Group Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

TSE:BDI opened at C$8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.61. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

