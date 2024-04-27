WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,995.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,045 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,803,000 after buying an additional 967,913 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 568,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,996,000 after buying an additional 299,338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,706,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,617,000 after buying an additional 287,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,080,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.90. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

