Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 760,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,675. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

