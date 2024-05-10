Prossimo Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

