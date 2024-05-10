Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,585 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,745,272.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,632,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,745,272.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock valued at $182,005,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $276.45. 2,013,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,563. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

