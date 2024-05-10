6,455 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Bought by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLF. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,623,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 619,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

