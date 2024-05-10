Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.13. 265,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.