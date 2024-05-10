Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sotherly Hotels updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.640-0.690 EPS.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.1 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 8,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

