Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys 4,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 54.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after purchasing an additional 805,307 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 58.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 11,804,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,182,973. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.