Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) EPS. Ouster updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 4,222,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ouster has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $45,976.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

