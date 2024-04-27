Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,677,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on A shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

