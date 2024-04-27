State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 971 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.8 %

FCN opened at $211.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

