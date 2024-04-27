PCB Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $67,021.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,451,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,147,740.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 15,509 shares of company stock valued at $247,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.