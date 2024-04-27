Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,340 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

