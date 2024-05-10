BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BPGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($7.90).

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.60) to GBX 510 ($6.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at BP

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($467.64). Insiders have bought a total of 82 shares of company stock valued at $41,974 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 504.10 ($6.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The stock has a market cap of £84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 501.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 483.65. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.06).

BP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

