Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) EVP Purchases 4,200 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

DBD stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,481,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,785,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth $21,074,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $11,189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 463,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

