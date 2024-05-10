Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Kendall A. Kowalski Sells 15,711 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

