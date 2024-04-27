K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,790.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $42.17 on Friday, reaching $1,406.00. 443,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,014. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,523.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,528.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

