K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,105 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $162.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

