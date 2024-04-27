Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $182.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,014. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

