FY2027 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,847. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after buying an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after buying an additional 1,089,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

