Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RITM. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. 404,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 19.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 67,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

