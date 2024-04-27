Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,660. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.