Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPM. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSPM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

