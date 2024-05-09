E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 3,959,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

