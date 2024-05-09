Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Cut by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.11. 526,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $361.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

